CUET-UG Results Delayed, Students Appeal For Admission Based On Class 12 Scores

Representative image

Mumbai: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions results has not yet been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has caused severe inconvenience to students. The students believe that delayed results will eventually lead to a delayed admission cycle, which will leave them with fewer options to choose from.

The CUET UG answer key is expected to be released this week after which the NTA will take an additional ten days to announce the results. The results were initially planned to be announced on June 30.

Candidates demand admission on 12 results

Owing to this scenario, many students want universities to conduct admissions based on their class 12 results. Students, especially those eyeing Delhi University (DU), have raised this demand. DU used to conduct admission based on class 12 merit before it adapted to CUET UG in the past few years.

Ishita Kaur from Amritsar, a CUET UG aspirant said, “They should allow us to use our class 12 marks for admission this year. I am very stressed right now because most of the colleges have begun their admission cycle and if I won't be able to secure good marks this year, I would be left with no or fewer options.”

Another CUET UG aspirant, Gaurav Verma from Noida, said that many private universities have already begun their admission cycle. “I am waiting for the CUET UG results to secure admission in DU but the delayed results are making me wonder if I should take admission in a private university instead,” he said, adding that DU should accept class 12 results this year for a smoother admission process.

“NTA should be considerate towards students' future, given the fact that more than 250 universities accept CUET UG results,” said Muskan Vijayvargiya, an aspirant from Jaipur.

“They should at least provide the provision of using class 12 results if they are delaying the results because this circumstance is forcing me to rethink my decision to join DU,” Vijayvargiya added. Vijayvargiya further said that even if she did take admission to a private university, she would not get a refund of the fees she paid for seat blocking.

Similar thoughts were echoed by Pankaj Tripathi, parent of a CUET UG aspirant. “NTA should at least release the answer key of the CUET UG exam so that we should know whether to admit our kid to a private university or wait for the results. This situation is forcing us to admit our kids into private universities which is again a financial burden,” he said. “It will be a good idea to allow universities to admit students based on class 12 merit this year because of the delay,” Tripathi added.

The CUET UG 2024 exam was conducted from May 15 to May 29 across the nation in a hybrid mode.