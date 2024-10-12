NTA SWAYAM 2024 July Semester Registration Now Open, Apply by October 31

File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) 2024 July semester. Eligible Students can apply for the NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam through the official website— swayam.nta.ac.in until October 31.

Candidates will be able to make corrections to their application details on the NTA website from November 1 to November 3, 2024.

NTA SWAYAM 2024: Application Fee

To apply for NTA SWAYAM 2024 for the July exams, candidates belonging to general category are required to pay Rs 750 for the first course and Rs 600 for each additional course. For candidates belonging to the OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the fee is Rs 500 for the first course and Rs 400 for each additional course.

The deadline for successful payment of the application fee through credit, debit card, net banking, or UPI is October 31, until 11:50 pm.

How To Register For NTA SWAYAM 2024 July Exams?

Step 1: Visit the official website – exams.nta.ac.in/swayam

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for SWAYAM 2024 July registration

Step 3: Now, click on the link for new registration and complete the registration form

Step 4: Now login with system generated registration ID and password

Step 5: Now, fill in the online application form and upload a photograph, signature, and category/PwD certificate if applicable.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Step 7: Download the confirmation page of the application form and take a printout for future reference

NTA SWAYAM 2024 July Registration Link

The NTA SWAYAM examination will be held in held on December 7, 8, 14 and 15.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts for 3 hours each. Shift 1 is scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, followed by shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question paper will be in English, except for language courses where it will be provided in the respective language. The SWAYAM July 2024 exam will be held for admission to 525 different courses.