SWAYAM 2024 Results Declared By NTA; No Provision For Rechecking | File Photo

The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, April 28. Applicants who took the exam can go to exams.nta.ac.in, the official website, to view and download the SWAYAM January 2024 application. Using their email addresses, candidates can access the aforementioned website to read, download, and print their score cards.

"There is no provision for rechecking, re-evaluation, re-totaling of the result or score and no query in this regard will be entertained," the information booklet stated. The SWAYAM January 2024 semester exam record will be kept on file for ninety days following the date the results are announced.



Results of NTA SWAYAM July 2024: How to check?



Candidates can use the instructions below to view the results:

-Go to swayam.nta.ac.in, the NTA SWAYAM official website.

-Click the link to the NTA SWAYAM July 2023 results that is on the homepage.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-The outcome will appear on the screen.

-Examine the outcome and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

SWAYAM 2024

Due to the national general election, the SWAYAM January 2024 exam, which was originally planned for May 25, took place on May 27. The SWAYAM January 2024 test dates for 456 courses was moved to May 18, 19, 26, and 27.



The exam had two three-hour sections, first shift hours were 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. however the second shift worked from 3 to 6 p.m. The SWAYAM January 2024 semester exam question papers was in English, with the exception of language papers.