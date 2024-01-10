NTA Set to Release Admit Cards And Exam City Information For JEE Main 2024 Session 1 | Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in the final stages of preparing the admit card and exam city information slip for the upcoming JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam. The release of the exam city slip is expected to be accompanied by the availability of the admit card on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for the latest updates and announcements related to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024.

According to reports, the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 admit card will be published three days before the exam. It is anticipated that the admit cards will be released in the second week of January. The link to access the JEE Main 2024 exam city slip will be activated on the official website for interested candidates.

Read Also JEE Main 2024: NTA To Soon Release Admit Cards For January Session

Key details for JEE Main 2024 Session 1:

Admit Card Release: Three days before the exam (Expected in the second week of January).

Exam City Slip: Available on the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Exam Dates: The exam is scheduled to begin on January 24.

The exam city slip will provide information about the cities where exam centers are located, while the admit cards will include details such as exam dates and timings. Candidates can download the exam city slip by entering their application number and date of birth. It's essential to stay updated with the official website for timely notifications about the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 exam.