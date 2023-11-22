NTA Releases SWAYAM July 2023 Exam Intimation Slip, Check How To Download Here

NTA Releases SWAYAM July 2023 Exam Intimation Slip | Unsplash

The Advance City Intimation Slip for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) exam for the July 2023 session has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The test is scheduled for December 4. On the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in, candidates who applied for the exam can now verify the exam city intimation slip.

It was originally supposed to take place on November 30, but the assembly elections that are taking place in a few states caused it to be postponed. According to NTA, the tests that were initially planned for December 1 and December 2 will not change. Two sessions, shift 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM and shift 2 from 3 PM to 6 PM will comprise the July 2023 SWAYAM 2023 session.

The exam authority stated in an official notice that "the advance intimation slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted on the website." Students can use their email address, application number, and birthdate to download the SWAYAM July 2023 city intimation slip.

This is merely a heads-up about the exam city that has been designated as the location of the examination center for the convenience of the candidates. The official announcement from the NTA said, "The Admit Card of the SWAYAM July 2023 Semester Examination will be issued separately."

Steps to download Intimation Slip

Go to swayam.nta.ac.in, the official NTA SWAYAM website.

Next, select SWAYAM January-2023 Advance City Intimation Slip from the homepage by tapping on it.

After your login information appears in a new window, click submit.

The screen will display Advance City Intimation Slip and the candidate can also download it.