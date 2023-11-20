JEE MAIN 2024: NTA Adds Abu Dhabu As Exam Centre

File Photo

Abu Dhabi has been added as an examination city for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024 by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to the Indian Ambassador in Abu Dhabi's request to help the city's student population, Abu Dhabi will now be included as an examination city for the JEE (Main) in 2024. Additionally, Dubai and Sharjah are already JEE (Main) 2024 examination cities, according to the official announcement.

Additionally, during the correction period, applicants who have completed the Application Form may modify the city of examination they have selected.

Details About The Exam

On November 30, NTA will wrap up the JEE Main 2024 registration period. Jeemain.nta.ac.in is the direct application link for JEE Mains 2024. The NTA JEE Main 2024 application form is available online for eligible candidates to complete. The JEE Main exam 2024 session 1 will be administered by the National Testing Agency from January 24 to February 1. While the April session of JEE Main 2024 will take place from April 1 to April 15. Candidates can access the JEE Mains 2024 information bulletin at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who appear in or pass the PCM class 10+2 exam are qualified for the NTA JEE Mains exam. To prepare for the exam, candidates must adhere to the JEE Main syllabus 2024.