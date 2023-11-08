 Goa : GCET Cancelled, Adopts JEE-Main For 2024-25 Admissions
Goa : GCET Cancelled, Adopts JEE-Main For 2024-25 Admissions

The directorate of technical education (DTE) Goa has decided not to conduct the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) for upcoming session. State authority of Goa has cancelled the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) for session 2024-25 for granting admissions to B.Tech and B.Pharm courses.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

The DTE has informed all aspiring candidates for admissions to Engineering B.E. Degree courses to thoroughly peruse the information bulletin of JEE- Main- 2024 notified on the official website for information on examination scheme, eligibility, syllabus, application procedure online and other relevant information.

For Pharmacy admissions, DTE will consider scores of Physics and Chemistry in both JEE Main 2024 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024.

This means that Goa students seeking BTech admission must appear and qualify in the JEE Main 2024 while Pharmacy aspirants have the option to take either JEE Mains or NEET 2024, or both.

JEE Main 2024 will be held as a computer based test in two sessions – January to February and in April. Registrations for the first session is underway on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

