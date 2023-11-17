NTA Releases SWAYAM 2023 Jan Result At swayam.nta.ac.in. | Istock Images

National Testing Agency has released NTA SWAYAM January 2023 result for 2023-Semester Exams (written exam component) of the courses under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Candidates can check the results on the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in.

To access, download, and print their SWAYAM January 2023 score cards, candidates need to enter their login credentials, including their application number or email ID and date of birth, followed by the six-digit captcha displayed on the screen. Candidates should further note that the NTA SWAYAM January 2023 results have been declared for all 182 courses. The exam was held in CBT mode.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the test, declaration of Scores and providing the results to Ministry of Education for further action at their end. The final score card and certificates will be issued by the National Co-ordinators,” reads the notification.

How to download

Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in.

Click on NTA SWAYAM January 2023 result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.