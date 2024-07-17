NTA Releases Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2024 Exam City Intimation Slips; All Details Inside! | Representative Image

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET 2024 advance exam city intimation slips have been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates who are scheduled to take the exam can view and obtain the exam city slips from the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam is set to take place on July 25 and 27, 2024. It will run for three hours, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for some papers.

The candidates are advised to check/download the same using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website https://csimet.nta.ac.in

"The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the Examination. This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted as per Revised Schedule where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Examination will be issued separately," read the official notice.

Public Notice | NTA Website

Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 3: Open the link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The city slip will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The admit cards for the said exam are expected to be released soon. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the exam will be able to download and access their admit card online. It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above. In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in. The candidates are advised to be in touch with the NTA website (s) www.nta.ac.in and https://csirnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the exam.