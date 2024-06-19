NTA Releases ICAR AIEEA 2024 PG Exam City Slips; Available At exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the postgraduate city slip for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination for Admission (ICAR AIEEA 2024). On the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR/, candidates who plan to sit for the ICAR AIEEA PG exam can get their exam center city slip.

To download their exam center city slip, candidates must have their login information—such as their username, password, date of birth, or registration number—handwritten. Applicants are asked to double-check their information in the city, including their application name, the exam center's city, and the exam name they plan to take.

It is important for the candidate to note that the exam city slip is not the admit card for the ICAR AIEEA 2024. The candidate's admit card should be available from the NTA a few days prior to the test. The ICAR AIEEA PG admit card, which must be brought to the testing location, will include comprehensive information about the testing location.

The exam center address, exam date and time, exam instructions, and candidate personal information are all listed on the admit card.

Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 3: Open the link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The city slip will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Exam date for this year's ICAR AIEEA PG is June 29. It is a two-hour Computer Based Test (CBT).