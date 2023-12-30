NTA Releases Final Answer Keys For PhD Entrance Tests At Top Indian Universities

NTA | Official

Final answers to the PhD entrance tests for admission to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The official website, nta.ac.in, has the NTA PhD answer key 2023.

The final answer keys for the PhD entrance exam, divided down by day and subject, have been uploaded by the testing organization. Up to 24 questions have been removed from each exam shift. Each applicant will receive full credit for the questions that were eliminated.

Steps to download

Go to nta.ac.in, the official website of the NTA.

Select the "Final Answer Keys of PhD Entrance Test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU – 2023" link located under the most recent section.

A PDF of the NTA PhD final answer key will appear.

Examine the topic-specific answer key

Download the answer key for the NTA PhD entrance exam.

The tests were administered at 114 exam centers spread throughout 86 locations between October 26 and October 31, 2023, with the NTA PhD entry result announced on November 24. On November 8, the candidates were given the opportunity to contest the answer key until November 10. The provisional answer key was then displayed. According to information provided by NTA, 221 of the 320 answer key challenges that were received were unique. 35,896 of the 50,971 candidates who enrolled for the exam actually showed up.