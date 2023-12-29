NTA Releases Answer Key For CGPDTM 2023 Preliminary Exam, Candidates Can Challenge By December 28

Answer Key | Representational pic

The answer key for the preliminary exam of the Quality Council of India (QCIN) and Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks Office (CGPDTM) recruitment 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who appeared in the CGPDTM 2023 preliminary exam (Phase 1) can access the answer key and question papers with recorded responses on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in/DPIIT.

The preliminary exam (Phase 1) for the post of examiner of patents and designs under the DR quota was conducted by the agency on December 21.

The examination took place at 260 centers in 103 cities across the country, with a participation of 89,657 candidates. The NTA's recruitment campaign aims to fill a total of 553 posts of Examiner of Patents and Designs in various departments.

If candidates are dissatisfied with the provided answer key, they have the option to challenge it by submitting a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question. The deadline for making the payment is December 28, up to 11:30 PM, as mentioned in the official notification.

The CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 employs a multi-stage selection process for a comprehensive evaluation of candidates.

Starting with a preliminary written examination, successful candidates proceed to the main written examination, followed by an interview stage to assess their suitability and capabilities for the specific role.

To check the CGPDTM Prelims Exam 2023 answer key and raise objections, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at www.exams.nta.ac.in/DPIIT.

2. Log in using the application number and date of birth, along with the security pin displayed on the page.

3. The CGPDTM Prelims Exam answer key will be displayed after logging in.

4. Download the answer key and raise objections if necessary.