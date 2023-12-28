Mumbai Police Collaborates With Students To Combat Noise Pollution And Traffic Violations | Watch

X/@ANI

In a novel effort to address the pervasive issue of noise pollution, the Mumbai Police have embarked on a unique initiative involving school and madrasa students under the JJ flyover and Bhendi Bazzar. The campaign, initiated on December 21, aims to spread the No Honking message and simultaneously raise awareness about traffic rules and regulations in the area.

Engaging the community for a safer environment

Pravin Mundhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, shared insights into the initiative, stating, "From December 21st, we started a major drive under the JJ flyover and Bhendi Bazzar area. We have put up banners, taken help from NGOs, and engaged school and madrasa students to actively participate in the campaign. Our primary goal is to ensure that people in the region adhere to rules and regulations, ultimately fostering a sense of responsibility."

A Comprehensive 15-Day Mission

Highlighting the comprehensive nature of the campaign, Mundhe emphasized that the initiative would span 15 days, during which officials would closely monitor and enforce traffic rules in the targeted area. "Our aim is to raise awareness and enforce compliance on issues such as riding without helmets, triple seating, and wrong-way driving. In this first phase, the mission will unfold over 15 days, and strict enforcement will be carried out against those who do not adhere to the regulations," he asserted.

Mundhe also expressed gratitude for the growing support from the community, stating, "Many people are joining us in this initiative, and we plan to sustain this activity for an extended period to make a lasting impact on noise pollution and traffic violations. By actively involving students and partnering with local organizations, the Mumbai Police strive to create a safer and more aware community, addressing critical issues affecting daily life in the city."

