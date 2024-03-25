NTA Releases Final Answer Key For Patents And Designs Mains 2024, Check How To Download

NTA Releases Final Answer Key For Patents And Designs Mains 2024 | Representative Image

The final answer key for patents and designs Mains 2024 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Exams.nta.ac.in is the official website where candidates who took the main exam can view and download the patents and designs final answer key 2024.



The final merit list of qualified applicants will be produced by allocating 20% of the total weight to the marks earned in the interview and 80% of the total weight to the combined marks from papers 1 and 2 of the main exam. The interview process is expected to start on April 1 and run for the following twenty-five days.

How to download the final answer key for the NTA Patents and Designs Examiner 2024?

Exams.nta.ac.in/DPIIT/ is the official website.

Select the "Final answer key for the mains examination (Paper - I) as on March 24 for the post of examiners of patent and design" link from the homepage.

The final PDF answer key will appear on the screen.

Examine and download to determine your likely scores.

Papers I and II comprised phase II of the Mains examination, which NTA conducted for the position of patents and designs examiner. The main exam was administered at 107 locations across 71 cities in the country. During Shift 1, on January 25, 2024, and February 5, 2024, Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode was used to administer Paper-I of the Mains. On the other hand, paper II was a descriptive test that was administered on the same dates during Shift 2.



The three stages of the selection process for the NTA position of examiner of patents and designs are the preliminary examination (150 marks), the main examination (400 marks), and the interview round (100 marks).