Job Openings At U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad, Apply Now!

The U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad has announced multiple job openings and is actively seeking qualified candidates to fill these roles. Interested individuals are encouraged to carefully review the job descriptions and eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.

Prospective applicants should thoroughly read the entire vacancy announcement to ensure they meet all eligibility and qualification requirements. Necessary information and documents related to work experience, education, and contact details should be readily available for the online application process, according to the official website.

Additionally, candidates are advised to review the Eight Qualities of Embassy Employees, which are essential for successful participation in the mission.

Positions advertised as "All Interested Candidates" are open to Indian citizens or those with the required work permits for employment in India. Definitions for terms like EFM (Eligible Family Member), MOH (Member of Household), OR (Ordinarily Resident), and NOR (Not Ordinarily Resident) can be found in the provided document, as mentioned on the official website.

Current Vacancies

1. Non-Immigrant Visa Assistant (Oriya Language Speaker): Open to all candidates – 1 position available. Closing date for applications: April 14, 2024.

2. Administrative Clerk: Open to all candidates – 1 position available. Closing date for applications: March 18, 2024.

3. Travel Assistant: Open to all candidates – 1 position available. Closing date for applications: March 31, 2024.

For detailed information on current vacancies at the U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, applicants are directed to visit the Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) webpage.

How to Apply

All available positions must be applied for through the Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) webpage, powered by Monster.com. Paper or emailed applications will not be accepted.

1. Visit the Electronic Recruitment Application (ERA) webpage.

2. Find the desired job vacancy.

3. Review the vacancy announcement to determine eligibility.

4. Click on the "Apply to this Vacancy" button.

5. If you do not have an account, create one by clicking on "Create an Account" on the ERA Sign In webpage.

6. Complete the Account Creation form.

7. Log in using your email and password.

8. Once logged in, navigate to the Dashboard Page and click on "Return to Job Search" to select the desired position.

9. Complete the application process and submit your application.

All applications and required supporting documents must be submitted through ERA to be considered. Candidates are reminded that providing false information may result in disqualification from the selection process or termination after employment begins.

The U.S. Consulate General, Hyderabad, is committed to providing equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment to all individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation. The Department of State actively promotes equal employment opportunity through ongoing diversity enhancement programs.

Potential candidates are advised to take advantage of this chance to make a meaningful contribution to the field of diplomacy and international relations by becoming part of the respected team at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad.