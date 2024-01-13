 NTA Releases Exam City Information Slips For JEE Main 2024 Session 1, Direct Link To Download Inside
Candidates can download it at jeemain.nta.ac.in if they have registered for JEE Mains session 1.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
NTA Releases Exam City Information Slips For JEE Main 2024 Session 1, Direct Link To Download Inside | Representative Image

Exam city information slips for the BArch/BPlanning paper of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The initial round of JEE Main is scheduled to commence on January 24th.

The exam city slips only contains the name of the city where their exam centers will be located.

Candidates must enter their application number and birthdate in order to download the document.

How to download?

Click jeemain.nta.ac.in to access the NTA JEE Main website.

Click the download tab for the exam city intimation slip for session 1.

To log in, enter your date of birth and application number.

Examine and save the document.

Download JEE main session 1 exam city slip here

JEE Mains Session 1 Admit Card

The JEE Mains session 1 admit cards will be distributed in phases by NTA, precisely three days prior to the exam date. Admit cards will contain information about the exam day and time, paper date and time, reporting time, name and address of the testing center, and other things.



