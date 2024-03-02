NTA Registration For JEE Mains Session 2 Closes Today, Apply Now At jeemain.nta.ac.in!

The session 2 examination will take place from April 1 to April 15, 2024. | representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the registration window for the second session of the JEE Mains 2024 exam today, on March 2nd. Individuals who are interested in applying but have not yet done so can complete their registration online on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in before the specified deadline.

The session 2 examination will take place from April 1 to April 15, 2024.

The notification for the city allocation for JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 will be released in the third week of March 2024. The admit card will be available for download three days before the exam. The results of JEE Main 2024 session two will be announced by NTA on April 25.

How to register?

To access the NTA JEE official website, go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Once there, click on the link for the JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 located on the homepage.

Register and log in to your account.

Complete the application form and proceed to make the required payment.

After submitting the form, download the page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The fee for applying to Paper 1 or Paper 2 is Rs.1000 for male applicants in the general category, while it is Rs.800 for female applicants in the same category, specifically for centers in India. Male candidates in the Gen-EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs.900, whereas females in the same category pay Rs.800. For candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD category, regardless of gender, the application fee is Rs.500 for centers in India.

Applicants who chose to participate in both sessions during the JEE session 1 registration will not be required to submit their application again. They can utilize the same registration number and password to access the official website.