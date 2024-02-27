 NTA To Launch CUET-UG 2024 Online Application Portal Today, Check How To Apply
The dates of CUET UG 2024 are set for May 15–May 31, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 online application portal will shortly be launched by the National Testing Agency. The dates of CUET UG 2024 are set for May 15–May 31, 2024.

Three weeks after the last exam, the results should be available.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the chairman of UGC, made the statement on social networking platform X. "NTA is preparing to launch the CUET-UG online application portal by this evening today," Mr. Kumar said on social media.

Eligibility Criteria


Regardless of age, candidates who have passed their Class 12 or equivalent exam can sit for the CUET UG 2024 exam. Candidates must, however, fulfill any age limitations imposed by the university, institution, or organization from which they are applying for admission.

Applicants may enroll if they are sitting their Class 12 examinations in 2024. To be considered, they must, however, submit the required paperwork attesting to their Class 12 qualification within the window of time specified in the university's admissions information bulletin.

How to Apply?

Candidates will be able to register for the undergraduate admission exam following the online portal's opening. Students that meet the requirements can apply by going to the official website.

Go to the official website.

Click on the website's registration link.

Complete the online application by entering your personal information.

Fill in the designated fields with your qualification information.

Upload your signature and photo in scanned form in the designated format.

Utilize the available online options to finalize the payment of fees. Access the CUET UG 2024 application form online and proceed with submitting your application.

