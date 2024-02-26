 Mumbai Colleges Opt Out Of CUET UG For 2024-25 Admissions
Prominent Mumbai colleges opt out of CUET for 2024-25 admissions due to exam date conflicts, citing stress reduction and autonomy in decision-making. Get insights from college principals and understand the impact on undergraduate admissions.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Representative Image

Several prominent colleges in Mumbai will not be considering Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the academic year 2024-25 due to the exam dates being scheduled later compared to the admission months in Mumbai.

In February, SVKM's Mithibai College and SVKM's Narsee Monjee College opted out of accepting CUET scores for their undergraduate programs and will now admit students based on their 12th-grade percentages. These colleges started accepting CUET scores during the COVID-19 pandemic for undergraduate admissions since its introduction in 2022.

Emphasising a psychological reason for revoking CUET UG in Mithibai College, Kruthika Desai, principal of the college, stated, "We don't want to give stress to our students, the students are complaining about the stress so we thought let's try this method to lessen the burden of stress."

Additionally, colleges such as St. Xavier's College, H.R. College of Commerce and Economics, Jai Hind College, and K.C. College have chosen not to accept CUET scores since its introduction and plan to continue this practice.

The Principals of St. Xavier's College and Jain Hind College shared similar concerns about the late commencement and release of CUET UG results as the primary reason for not accepting CUET scores in their respective colleges.

"The exam happens very late and we can't wait for our FY admissions till they declare the results. Under autonomy we are authorised to decide the procedure of admission, we do not want to give away our rights," Rajendra Shinde, principal of St. Xavier's College told the Free Press Journal (FPJ).

Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College said, "Conducting individual entrance exams allows for a smoother admissions process and prevents students from seeking admissions elsewhere due to delays."

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the CUET UG to take place from May 15 to May 31, 2024, for admission to undergraduate programs in various central universities.

