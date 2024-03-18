NTA Opens Correction Window For NEET UG 2024 Applicants, Check How To Edit

iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that registered applicants for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) will have the opportunity to make corrections to their application on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. The correction window will be open until March 20th, allowing applicants to update their NEET form as needed.

To make corrections in the NEET UG form, go to exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, the NTA website. It should be noted that there will be a cost to fix errors in the application form if the gender or category is altered. If the fee is not deposited, the application form cannot be corrected. Other than this, no additional costs will apply to any other kind of modification.



All candidates who have registered will have the ability to edit certain fields in the registration form. However, the email address and contact mobile number provided during the application process, as well as the uploaded files, will require re-authentication of the Aadhaar.

How to edit?

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, the NEET UG 2024 website.

Click the link to open the repair window now.

Please log in and correct the fields that need to be filled in.

Next, pay the necessary amount and turn in the form.

Print the acknowledgment form out for your own records.



The NTA will provide the NEET exam city slip 2024 to candidates to let them know where the test centers would be located when the rectification facility closes. The NEET UG admit card 2024 will then be sent out. NEET hall passes, in contrast to city slips, will include information about the exam day, time, center address, and guidelines.



Candidates should be aware that the exam cities they see will be determined by the permanent and current locations they provide on the online NEET UG application.