 NTA Opens Correction Window For NEET UG 2024 Applicants, Check How To Edit
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNTA Opens Correction Window For NEET UG 2024 Applicants, Check How To Edit

NTA Opens Correction Window For NEET UG 2024 Applicants, Check How To Edit

The correction window will be open until March 20th, allowing applicants to update their NEET form as needed.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that registered applicants for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) will have the opportunity to make corrections to their application on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. The correction window will be open until March 20th, allowing applicants to update their NEET form as needed.

To make corrections in the NEET UG form, go to exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, the NTA website. It should be noted that there will be a cost to fix errors in the application form if the gender or category is altered. If the fee is not deposited, the application form cannot be corrected. Other than this, no additional costs will apply to any other kind of modification.


All candidates who have registered will have the ability to edit certain fields in the registration form. However, the email address and contact mobile number provided during the application process, as well as the uploaded files, will require re-authentication of the Aadhaar.

Read Also
NTA Revises Tie-Breaking Rule for NEET UG 2024, Scraps Computerized Draw Policy
article-image

How to edit?

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, the NEET UG 2024 website.

Click the link to open the repair window now.

Please log in and correct the fields that need to be filled in.

Next, pay the necessary amount and turn in the form.

Print the acknowledgment form out for your own records.


The NTA will provide the NEET exam city slip 2024 to candidates to let them know where the test centers would be located when the rectification facility closes. The NEET UG admit card 2024 will then be sent out. NEET hall passes, in contrast to city slips, will include information about the exam day, time, center address, and guidelines.

Candidates should be aware that the exam cities they see will be determined by the permanent and current locations they provide on the online NEET UG application.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Over 12 Lakh Students To Appear For Class 10 Exams In Telangana, AP

Over 12 Lakh Students To Appear For Class 10 Exams In Telangana, AP

Applications Open For Director Of IIT Hyderabad: Check Salary, Eligibility Criteria

Applications Open For Director Of IIT Hyderabad: Check Salary, Eligibility Criteria

GATE 2024 COAP Registration Begins Today: Here's What You Need to Know

GATE 2024 COAP Registration Begins Today: Here's What You Need to Know

International Students At Gujarat University Shifted To New Hostel Following Attack

International Students At Gujarat University Shifted To New Hostel Following Attack

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slips Soon To Be Release

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam City Slips Soon To Be Release