NTA Revises Tie-Breaking Rule for NEET UG 2024, Scraps Computerized Draw Policy

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made a change to the tie-breaking rule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024). This revision, which was announced shortly before the extended registration deadline on March 16, will have a major impact on how candidates' ranks are determined in the highly anticipated exam.

Traditionally, when there were ties in scores among candidates, a computerized draw of lots was used to break the tie. However, this year, the NTA has decided to go back to the original method. This method determines rank allotment based on the number of correct and incorrect answers given by the candidates.

The number of candidates registered for NEET UG has exceeded 2.5 million, with around 1.3 million of them being female applicants. As a result, there is a great deal of anticipation surrounding the exam. Those aspiring to secure seats in prestigious medical and dental colleges nationwide will now have to understand and navigate the updated tie-breaking procedure in order to determine their rankings.

Scheduled for May 5, the NEET UG exam will be conducted in pen and paper format across 544 exam cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The stakes are high as performance in this single-largest entrance exam in India determines admission to prestigious medical institutions.

The tie-breaking process outlined by the NTA will prioritize candidates based on their marks or percentile scores in biology, chemistry, and physics, in that order. Subsequently, candidates will be ranked according to their proportion of correct and incorrect answers in all subjects, with special consideration given to biology, chemistry, and physics.

This change comes on the heels of the National Medical Commission's (NMC) announcement last year, which introduced a new tie-breaking rule under the Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 (GMER-23). However, with the removal of the computerized draw policy, the NTA aims to streamline the ranking process and ensure fairness and transparency in determining candidates' positions.

As the NEET UG registration deadline looms, aspiring medical professionals are urged to complete their applications promptly through the official website. With the revamped tie-breaking rule in place, candidates must strategize and prepare diligently to maximize their chances of securing a favorable rank in this fiercely competitive examination.