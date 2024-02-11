NTA Opens Correction Window for CUET PG 2024 Application At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the application correction process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2024 on February 11. Applicants can now modify the details in their submitted registration form on the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Per the agency's official notice, candidates can make changes until 11:50 P.M. on February 13, 2024. No further corrections will be accepted after this time.

Candidates have the option to modify certain information such as their personal details, educational qualifications, exam city preferences, and demographic information. It's essential to be aware that alterations to email address, permanent address, and mobile number are not allowed.

Based on the official schedule, CUET PG 2024 admit cards will be available starting from March 7, and the examination is scheduled to occur between March 11 and 28.

To edit the application, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the application correction link.

Read the instructions carefully and make the necessary changes.

Pay any required fees.

Download and keep a printout of the acknowledgment form for future reference.

The CUET PG 2024 enables admission to postgraduate programs at central and participating universities. A total of 230 universities, comprising central, state, private, and deemed universities, will provide PG admissions through CUET PG 2024. Prominent participating institutions encompass Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Allahabad, Aligarh Muslim University, Central University of Hyderabad, and Jamia Millia Islamia.