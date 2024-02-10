Exam Solvers Gang Busted In Uttar Pradesh Police Raid

Pune: Doctor Booked For Illegal Abortion Of Girl In Uruli Kanchan | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Members of an exam solvers gang that helped people cheat on government job exams have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the region of Bulandshahr. During the operation, eight gang members and three candidates who benefited from their services were taken into custody. The people that were arrested are from Hathras, Mathura, and Aligarh.



The solvers' gang's method of operation included using fictitious documents to pass exams as candidates. Candidates who wanted their help passing the tests paid them outrageous amounts totaling thousands of rupees.

What was the Modus Operandi?

Candidates had to pay an advance of Rs 2 lakh prior to the exam, with the gang charging Rs 6 lakh every exam. Three applicants, Kuldeep, Pawan, and Rohit, who were scheduled to take the radio operator recruitment exam in Uttar Pradesh, were taken into custody by the police. The advance money, which the police retrieved from these candidates while they were being detained, had already been paid.

According to Bulandshahr SP Shankar Prasad, the gang supplied paper solvers to applicants who used fictitious admission cards for government employment exams. The group was getting ready to cheat in the next police constable exam when the arrests were made during the Uttar Pradesh Police Radio Operator recruitment exam.

Based on the investigation, Rajkumar, also known as Pandit, operated a highly organized group that provided cheating services for a fee, alongside his associates. They targeted individuals seeking success in a range of government job exams, such as the UP Assistant Operator Post, Civil Police Constable, Police Radio Operator, BSF GD Recruitment in Haryana, Lekhpal Recruitment, and Railway Recruitment, both through online and offline means.

Two people arrested

Two of the people who were detained were found guilty of cheating during the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), when they used fake documents to enter the testing facility. The police investigation and subsequent arrests were sparked by a fraud charge filed at the Kotwali Dehat police station by Ramesh Singh, the principal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College.



The law enforcement agencies' attempts to preserve the credibility of government job examinations and stop fraudulent recruitment activities are demonstrated by their crackdown on the exam solvers gang.

