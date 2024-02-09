MP Board 12th Exam: 15 Cheating Cases Reported |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Board of Secondary Education conducted Class 12 English exam on Thursday. A total of 15 cases of cheating were documented across the state during the examination. The class 12 exam will conclude on March 4.

In Bhopal, the inspection team identified 5 instances of cheating, while 4 cases were reported in Katni, 3 in Raisen, 2 in Bhind and 1 in Rewa. In total, 3,638 exam centres have been established across Madhya Pradesh for Class 12 exams, with 309 of them designated as sensitive.

Bhopal witnessed all 5 cases of unfair means within the Nasirabad exam centre, located in Berasia tehsil. Bhopal, with 103 exam centres, has six categorised as sensitive and ten as highly sensitive, indicating need for heightened vigilance.

Class 10 Sanskrit paper is scheduled for Friday, with 3,868 exam centres set up for 10th-grade students across the state. The class 10 exam will conclude on February 28.

Bhopal: Supplementary Budget Worth ₹ 30,265 Crore Put Up Before House

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda put up the second supplementary budget worth Rs 30, 265 crore before the House on Thursday.

Symbolic provisions were made for budgetary allocation for two projects – Mukhya Mantri Heli-tourism Seva (CM Helicopter Tourism Service) and PM College of Excellence.

Apart from that, symbolic provisions have also been made for PM’s Janman Yojna. In the supplementary Budget, provisions for more than Rs 13,000 crore have been made to provide share capital to Urja Uday Yojna.