NTA Opens Applications for NEET UG 2024 Exam At neet.ntaonline.in; Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun accepting applications for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024). Prospective medical students can now apply through the official NEET website, neet.ntaonline.in. The registration deadline is March 9th.

On May 5, NEET, a standardized entrance exam for undergraduate medical education at all medical institutions is scheduled.

Candidates can complete the application process online from February 9th to March 9th. Payment of application fees through credit/debit card, net banking, and UPI is to be completed by March 9th. The correction window details will be communicated after the application process concludes. It is advised to carefully review the information bulletin before proceeding with the application.

Application Fee:

General/NRI: Rs. 1700/-

General-EWS/ OBC-NCL: Rs. 1600/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs. 1000/-

Each applicant can only submit a single application and must follow the guidelines outlined in the Information Bulletin and on the NTA website without exception. Failing to do so could lead to disqualification.

The NEET UG 2024 Exam, like its previous version, will be conducted in 13 languages, such as English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. To learn more about the NEET UG 2024 Exam, candidates should visit the official website for additional information.

To apply for the NEET UG 2024 exam, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at neet.ntaonline.in.

Fill out the registration form by providing details such as name, email id, and contact information.

Next, log in using the credentials generated during registration.

Fill in the application form with the necessary details.

Upload the required documents and proceed to pay the fees.

After successful payment, download and print the confirmation page for future reference.