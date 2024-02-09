NEET SS 2023 Special Round Counseling Results Announced, Know How To Check | Representational Pic

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - superspecialty (NEET SS) counseling special round results will be made public by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) in 2023. The official website, mcc.nic.in, will allow all applicants who applied for the final round after the NEET SS cut-off 2023 was lowered to zero to get their NEET SS seat allotment result 2023.

The Committee will start the reporting process between February 10 and February 15 shortly after the results are published. Between February 10 and February 15, candidates who are chosen for the NEET SS 2023 special round counseling must report to the designated medical/dental institutes.

The designated institutes will accept applications from selected candidates from February 10 to February 15.

How to check?

Go to mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

Select the SS medical counseling tab from the homepage.

To view the seat allocation outcome, click the link.

Enter your login information, including your birthdate and registration number.

Press the "Submit" button.

The seat allocation result for the NEET SS special round for 2023 will be shown on your screen.

Download the file, then print it off for future use.

