NTA Military Nursing Service: Apply For Exam by December 26 |

Under the direction of the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), the National Testing Agency is the organization in charge of holding the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023–24 test. Applications must be submitted to the Agency by December 26, 2023.

A national level entrance exam for the award of a Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Military Nursing Service is called the Examination for Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023–2024.

The test, a Computer Based Test (CBT), will be administered by NTA on January 14, 2024, at a few locations across India. Only female Indian candidates between the ages of 21 and 35 who apply by the deadline will be eligible to take the computer-based test (CBT).

MCQs centered on general intelligence, nursing, and English language will comprise the CBT. Only English will be used for the CBT. Negative points won't be awarded.

The Information Bulletin, which is hosted on the NTA website, contains details regarding eligibility, the exam schedule, locations, times, costs, application process, etc.

Only between December 11, 2023, and December 26, 2023, candidates interested in taking the exam may apply online via the Information Bulletin at https://exams.nta.ac.in/SSCMNS. They must also pay the relevant fee online via the payment gateway using debit/credit cards, net banking, and UPI.

Here's the Official Notification.