IIFT Registration 2023: Last Day To Apply For MBA Courses; Click Here To Know More | IStocks

Today, December 6, 2023, is the last day to register for the MBA International Business program at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) campuses in Delhi and Kolkata. The academic year 2024–2026 is the focus of the registration. For those who haven't applied yet for IIFT MBA admission in 2023, visit iift.ac.in, the official website.

Between January 15 and March 15, foreign nationals and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) applicants can turn in their registration forms. The institute declared in August that starting in 2024, entrance to the MBA programs in International Business and Business Analytics will take into account scores from the Common entrance Test (CAT).

Application Fees:

The application price for candidates in the General, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories is Rs 3,000. For candidates in the SC, ST, PWD, and transgender categories, the charge is Rs 1,500. NRIs and foreign nationals must pay $200 USD or Rs 15,000 in order to proceed.

How to Apply?

Navigate to iift.ac.in, the official IIFT website.

select the link that has been activated for 2024 IIFT MBA admissions.

There will be a window for registration on the screen.

Fill out the requested information to register, then continue with the application procedure.

After registering, proceed with the application process by logging in with your data.

Enter all relevant information, including personal, professional, and educational facts, in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents in the specified format in the following step.

Finally, use online payment to pay the application fee.

Once completed, submit the application form.

Take a printout of the confirmation page after downloading it.