NTA JEE Main 2025: Tie-Break Rules; Age-Limit Changed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated its tie-breaking criteria for assigning ranks to candidates with identical scores in the upcoming JEE Main 2025 examination. This change comes as the registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 has begun on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, with the application deadline set for November 22, 2024.

Revised tie-breaking criteria

Under the new guidelines, factors such as candidates’ ages and application numbers for JEE Main 2025 will no longer be considered when determining rankings for those with the same scores. Instead, ranks will be based solely on exam performance. If candidates achieve identical performance levels, they will receive the same rank in the JEE Main.

JEE Main 2025: Criteria used to resolve tie-break

For JEE Main 2025, when candidates achieve the same total NTA score, the process for resolving ties will follow a specific set of criteria, arranged in a hierarchical manner. The tie-breaking procedure is as follows:

1. Higher NTA Score in Mathematics: A candidate with a higher NTA score in this subject will be ranked higher.

2. Higher NTA Score in Physics: If the Mathematics scores are identical, the next criterion will be the candidates' scores in Physics. The candidate with the superior score in Physics will take precedence.

3. Higher NTA Score in Chemistry: Should the candidates still have the same total score after considering both Mathematics and Physics, the focus will then shift to their Chemistry scores. The candidate with the higher score in Chemistry will be favored.

4. Lower Ratio of Incorrect to Correct Answers Across All Subjects: If ties continue to persist, the next step will be to evaluate the overall accuracy of each candidate by calculating the ratio of incorrect to correct answers across all subjects. A candidate with a lower ratio will be ranked higher.

5. Lower Ratio of Incorrect to Correct Answers in Mathematics: If a tie remains unresolved, the analysis will then zoom in on the Mathematics section specifically, where the candidate with a lower incorrect-to-correct answer ratio will be given preference.

6. Lower Ratio of Incorrect to Correct Answers in Physics: Next, the same ratio will be assessed in the Physics section. Candidates who have a lower incorrect-to-correct ratio in this subject will be ranked higher.

7. Lower Ratio of Incorrect to Correct Answers in Chemistry: Lastly, the focus will turn to Chemistry, where a candidate with a lower incorrect-to-correct answer ratio will take precedence if all previous criteria have failed to break the tie.

In the event that a tie still exists after all of these considerations, the candidates involved will be assigned the same rank.

JEE Main 2025: Change is age-limit

With the updated system, candidates' ages and application numbers for JEE Main 2025 will no longer be considered when determining rankings.

According to the official statement "For appearing in the JEE (Main) - 2025, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class XII / equivalent examination in 2023 and 2024 or appearing in 2025 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) - 2025 examination. However, the candidates may be required to fulfill the age criteria of the Institute(s) to which they are desirous of taking admission."