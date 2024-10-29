 JEE Main 2025: Syllabus PDF For Paper 1, 2A, And 2B Released By NTA, Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main 2025: Syllabus PDF For Paper 1, 2A, And 2B Released By NTA, Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2025: Syllabus PDF For Paper 1, 2A, And 2B Released By NTA, Direct Link Here

The JEE Main syllabus pdf 2025 for sessions 1 and 2 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

The JEE Main syllabus pdf 2025 for sessions 1 and 2 has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, offers the JEE Main 2025 syllabus pdf for Paper 1 (BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlan) to candidates taking the engineering entrance test. The three areas of the JEE Mains syllabus Paper 1 are mathematics, chemistry, and physics.

According to the official announcement, JEE session 1 will take place from January 22 to January 31, 2025, while session 2 will take place from April 1 to April 8.

Direct link for syllabus

JEE 2025 Syllabus

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore
Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore
'Maar Denge, Kaat Denge': Abhinav Arora's Mother Reveals Getting Distressing Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
'Maar Denge, Kaat Denge': Abhinav Arora's Mother Reveals Getting Distressing Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details
Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had Expressed Over Siding With CM Shinde After Sena Split (Videos)
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had Expressed Over Siding With CM Shinde After Sena Split (Videos)

Paper 1 (Engineering) covers topics from Classes 11 and 12 in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. 

Paper 2A (Architecture - BArch) includes Drawing, General Aptitude, and Mathematics. 

Paper 2B (Planning - BPlan) encompasses General Aptitude, Mathematics, and Planning-specific subjects. 

Physics syllabus is divided into two sections: Section A focuses on theoretical concepts, accounting for 80% of the exam weight, while Section B assesses practical skills, making up the remaining 20%, with both sections covering topics from Classes 11 and 12.

Important dates:

Online application start: 28 October 

Online application end: 22 November 2024 (Till 9:00 PM)

Read Also
JEE Main 2025: January Session Registration Open, Exams Scheduled From Jan 22 To 31
article-image

Fees:

For the unreserved category, the application cost is INR 1000; for the reserved category, female candidates must pay INR 800.

How to apply for JEE Main 2025:

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the JEE(Main)-2025 link on the homepage. Registration for Session 1

Step 3: After clicking the link, you will be taken to a new page where you must enter your information and select "New Registration."

Step 4: Pay the examination fees and complete the online application.

Step 5: Before submitting the form, make sure it is correct.

Step 6: Send in the completed form and print it out or save a copy on your devices.

To receive the most recent information on the test, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2025: Syllabus PDF For Paper 1, 2A, And 2B Released By NTA, Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2025: Syllabus PDF For Paper 1, 2A, And 2B Released By NTA, Direct Link Here

Delhi DoE Mandates Strict Compliance For Special Schools To Implement Inclusive Education

Delhi DoE Mandates Strict Compliance For Special Schools To Implement Inclusive Education

UTET 2024 Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ukutet.com

UTET 2024 Preliminary Answer Keys Released At ukutet.com

ICAI: CA Intermediate, Final Results To Be OUT Tomorrow At icai.nic.in

ICAI: CA Intermediate, Final Results To Be OUT Tomorrow At icai.nic.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission Begins Recruitment For 6,025 LTR Teachers, Apply At ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission Begins Recruitment For 6,025 LTR Teachers, Apply At ossc.gov.in