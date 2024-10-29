JEE Main 2025: Syllabus PDF For Paper 1, 2A, And 2B Released By NTA, Direct Link Here

The JEE Main syllabus pdf 2025 for sessions 1 and 2 has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, offers the JEE Main 2025 syllabus pdf for Paper 1 (BTech), Paper 2A (BArch), and Paper 2B (BPlan) to candidates taking the engineering entrance test. The three areas of the JEE Mains syllabus Paper 1 are mathematics, chemistry, and physics.

According to the official announcement, JEE session 1 will take place from January 22 to January 31, 2025, while session 2 will take place from April 1 to April 8.

Direct link for syllabus

JEE 2025 Syllabus

Paper 1 (Engineering) covers topics from Classes 11 and 12 in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Paper 2A (Architecture - BArch) includes Drawing, General Aptitude, and Mathematics.

Paper 2B (Planning - BPlan) encompasses General Aptitude, Mathematics, and Planning-specific subjects.

Physics syllabus is divided into two sections: Section A focuses on theoretical concepts, accounting for 80% of the exam weight, while Section B assesses practical skills, making up the remaining 20%, with both sections covering topics from Classes 11 and 12.

Important dates:

Online application start: 28 October

Online application end: 22 November 2024 (Till 9:00 PM)

Fees:

For the unreserved category, the application cost is INR 1000; for the reserved category, female candidates must pay INR 800.

How to apply for JEE Main 2025:

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the JEE(Main)-2025 link on the homepage. Registration for Session 1

Step 3: After clicking the link, you will be taken to a new page where you must enter your information and select "New Registration."

Step 4: Pay the examination fees and complete the online application.

Step 5: Before submitting the form, make sure it is correct.

Step 6: Send in the completed form and print it out or save a copy on your devices.

To receive the most recent information on the test, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website.