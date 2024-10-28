 JEE Main 2025: January Session Registration Open, Exams Scheduled From Jan 22 To 31
JEE Main 2025: January Session Registration Open, Exams Scheduled From Jan 22 To 31

The National Testing Agency has started accepting online registrations for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main - January 2025 Session 1 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Monday, October 28, 2024
According to the official announcement, JEE Main 2025 Session 1 registration will continue until November 22, 2024, 9PM. Candidates will be able to pay their application fees till 11:50.

Important dates:

Submission of online application: 28 October to 22 November 2024 (Till 9:00 PM)

Announcement of City of examination: By first week of January 2025

Admit Card release date: 3 days before the respective exam dates

Dates of examination: 22 January to 31 January 2025 (Between)

Result announcement: February 12, 2025

JEE Main 2025 Eligibility Criteria:

According to previous years' standards, aspirants must meet the following criteria to be qualified for JEE Main 2025:

There is no age restriction.

Applicants must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

A minimum aggregate of 50% in the qualifying examination is necessary, with some exceptions for designated categories.

Candidates are permitted to take JEE Main for up to three consecutive years.

Both Indian and foreign nationals are eligible to apply, though eligibility requirements may differ by institution or state.

How to apply for JEE Mains:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: In the 'Candidate Activity Section', click the registration link.

Step 3: Register yourself by entering all the relevant information.

Step 4: Log into your account.

Step 5: Fill in the application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fees.

Step 7: Download and print the application form, then save it for future reference.

