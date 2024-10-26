'Mujhe Maaf Karna, Main Nahi Kar Payi': 17-Yr-Old Delhi Girl Jumps To Death From Building In Jamia Nagar After Not Being Able To Clear JEE; Shocking Video Surfaces

@lavelybakshi

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old student died by suicide after jumping from a residential building in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar. The incident reportedly took place on Friday.

According to reports, the girl, a 12th-grade student, left a suicide note at the scene, expressing remorse and citing personal failure as the reason for her decision. The note read, “Forgive me, I could not do it.”

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the heart-wrenching moment the girl fell to the ground while a man nearby was talking on his phone. As soon as she hit the ground, onlookers rushed to assist her.

Watch the video here:

Local residents, visibly disturbed by the tragedy, reported that the girl had been struggling emotionally due to her unsuccessful attempt at clearing the highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Reports suggest she had been in distress since receiving her exam results. Police officials later arrived at the scene to control the crowd and conduct preliminary investigations.

This incident occurred just four days after a separate tragedy at IIT Delhi, where a second-year MSc student was found dead, allegedly by suicide, in his hostel room.

The 21-year-old student, a native of Deoghar in Jharkhand, was discovered after friends and IIT staff broke a window to enter his room, which was locked from the inside. They found him hanging, and although no suicide note was found, his medical report indicated he was undergoing psychiatric treatment, with his next appointment scheduled for October 29.

The student was declared brought dead at Safdarjung Hospital, where he was taken in the college ambulance. His body has been placed in a mortuary, and his parents have been informed.

Police, along with a mobile crime team, inspected the room but did not find any note from the deceased. Statements from the student's friends have been recorded, and further investigation is underway under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.