NTA Extends Registration Deadline For SWAYAM, Apply Till April 28

The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) Exam registration deadline has been extended until January 2024, according to a statement released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The revised timeline states that candidates will now have until April 28 to finish the application process. On the other hand, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the fee payment facility through April 28, 2024, subsequent to the extension of the application deadline.



Previously, April 18 was the cutoff date for online applications for SWAYAM January 2024, and April 19 was the deadline for completing the last fee transaction.

How to apply?

On the official website, exams.nta.ac.in, interested parties can complete the SWAYAM January 2024 application form if they haven't already.

-Go to exams.nta.ac.in and select the SWAYAM link that is official.

-Navigate to the homepage and look for the "register now" link.

-Finish the registration process by providing the necessary data.

-After registering, create a login account and enter it to access the portal.

-Complete the SWAYAM January 2024 application form by providing all necessary information.

-Fill out the online application for SWAYAM January 2024 and print it off for your records.

Important dates



On April 29, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application modification window for SWAYAM January 2024. Candidates will have a chance to use the edit window available on the official website to make changes to the data they submitted on their application forms during this time. Up until April 30, applicants may edit their SWAYAM 2024 application forms. Candidates will need to use their login information, which includes their registration number and birthdate, to access the edit window and make changes.



It is important for candidates to be aware that the official exam schedule states that the application form correction window will be open from April 20 to April 22. The NTA will then issue the admit card for the SWAYAM January 2024 semester exam.