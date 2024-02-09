NTA Closes JEE Mains Answer Key Objection Window Today, Click Here For Direct Link

NTA Closes JEE Mains Answer Key Objection Window Today | representational pic

On February 9, 2024, the National Testing Agency, or NTA, will shut the JEE Mains Answer Key 2024 objection window. Applicants can use jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official JEE Mains website, to voice concerns about the answer key. The connection will stay live until this evening at 11 p.m.

According to the official announcement, the Answer Key will be updated and applied to each candidate's response in accordance with it if the challenges they submitted are determined to be valid. The updated Final Answer Keys will be used to prepare and announce the outcome. According to the official brochure, the JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 will be revealed on February 12, 2024. Candidates can visit the NTA JEE official website for additional pertinent information.

Provisional answer key already uploaded

The Question Papers with Recorded Responses and the Provisional Answer Keys for Papers 1 (B.E./B.Tech. ), 2A (B.Arch. ), and 2B (B. Planning) were uploaded to the internet on February 6, 2024. The non-refundable processing cost for each contested issue is ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) and must be paid by candidates wishing to file objections. The processing charge must be paid by debit card, credit card, or net banking before 11:50 p.m. today.

Candidates who may have submitted a challenge without the proper Question ID or Option ID are eligible to do so again. Their previous costs will shortly be reimbursed. Additionally, these candidates have received notifications via SMS and email.

Clink on the direct link below for objection window:

