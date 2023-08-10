NTA Begins Registration For PhD Entrance Test 2023 At phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Registration for PhD Entrance Test 2023 | Representational Pic

The National Testing Agency has begin the registration for Ph.D. Entrance Test 2023 into top Universities in India which includes, Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) through the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

The NTA will start the application process for PhD Entrance exam 2023 from August 9th and the last date to register is September 08. The application correction window will open on September 09 and close on September 11, 2023.

The date of examination and admit card will be shared by the testing agency in due course of time.

Important Dates for PH.D. entrance exam

Online submission of application form: 09.08.2023 to 08.09.2023 (up to 09:00 PM)

Last date of successful transaction of fee: 08.09.2023 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application form correction window: 09.09.2023 to 11.09.2023 (up to 11:50 PM)

The duration of the exam will be of 180 minutes (03:00 Hrs).

Application Fee

General Category

Application Fee (for one Test Paper): Rs. 1200

Fee for additional Test Paper: Rs. 800

OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS

Application Fee (for one Test Paper): Rs. 1100

Fee for additional Test Paper: Rs. 700

SC/ ST/ Third Gender

Application Fee (for one Test Paper): Rs. 1000

Fee for additional Test Paper: Rs. 700

PwBD

Application Fee (for one Test Paper): Rs. 1000

Fee for additional Test Paper: Rs. 700

Steps to apply for NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023:

Visit the official website at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on 'Register'.

Now, register yourself and fill out the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Submit and download the application form.

Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.