NTA To Conduct National Common Entrance Test For Admission To 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme For 16K Candidates

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2023 for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for Academic Session 2023-24 on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 for approximately 16 thousand candidates.

In view of a large number of Subjects, the unique date sheet to every individual candidate has been created. Accordingly, Advance Intimation Slip for Examination City to all candidates with the date of Examination and City of Examination is being issued on https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/

The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/ w.e.f. August 3, 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein.

The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NCET 2023. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of NCET 2023 shall be issued later.

Every effort has been taken to provide candidates their choice of city. If there is any issue with respect to difficulty in downloading the City Intimation Slip or the Admit Card, the candidate may call NTA at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at ncet@nta.ac.in.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

