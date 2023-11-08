 NTA Announces The Exam Dates For AISSEE 2024 : Know More
NTA Announces The Exam Dates For AISSEE 2024 : Know More

The NTA has officially announced dates for the AISSEE 2024. Here is how to correctly register for the exam.

Wednesday, November 08, 2023
The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) for 2024, organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is scheduled to take place on January 21. This annual examination serves as the gateway for students seeking admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in 33 prestigious Sainik Schools across India. Aspiring candidates can access the AISSEE application portal, which became operational on November 7, and it will remain open until December 16, with the submission deadline set at 5 pm.

During registration, applicants will be required to provide various personal details, including their names, dates of birth, and contact information such as addresses, mobile phone numbers, and email IDs.

For admission to Class 6, a candidate should be between 10 and 12 years of age as on March 31, 2024. Admission for girls is open in Class 6 only in all Sainik Schools, an NTA statement said. 

Candidate should be between 13 and 15 years of age as on March 31, 2024, for admission to Class 9 and should have passed Class 8. The admission for girls is open for Class 9 subject to the availability of vacancies.

While candidates belonging to the general, OBC (NCL) categories and wards of defence personnel and ex-servicemen will have to pay Rs 650, the AISSEE application fee for candidates belonging to SC and ST categories is Rs 500.

Here is a guide on how to register step - by -step for the exam:

Step 1 - Go to the official website of AISSEE 2024 - exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/

Step 2 - Register to create an account, key in correct credentials.

Step 3 - After the registration ID is generated, you need to login again.

Step 4 - Fill the registration form with all correct and required details.

Step 5 - Upload the required and valid documents in the specified formats.

Step 6 - Pay the required AISSEE application fee.

Step 7 - Click "Submit"

