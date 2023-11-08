AIBE 18 Exam Reschedule To December 10, Clash With AILET 2024

AIBE 18 Exam Reschedule To December 10 | Representative Image

Bar Council of India has announced the postponement of the All India Bar Examination XVIII (AIBE 18) to December 10, 2023. The decision comes in response to a clash with the exam dates of the Common Law Admission Test - PG (CLAT 2024). This move follows the initial schedule that had set the AIBE 18 exam for December 3, the same day as CLAT PG 2024.

The Bar Council of India, in an official statement, cited the clash with CLAT PG exam and MP State Judicial PT on the same day as the reason for rescheduling the AIBE 18. The decision aims to accommodate students planning to appear for both CLAT and AIBE exams. The registration deadline has also been extended to November 16 to provide aspiring candidates with ample time.

"The Bar Council of India would like to announce the rescheduling of the All India Bar Exam (AIBE), XVIII originally scheduled for December 3, 2023. The decision to reschedule the AIBE has been taken due to a clash with the CLAT PG exam and MP State Judicial PT, which are also slated for the same day," stated the official announcement.

AIBE 18 Schedule:

Online registration and payment began on August 16.

Registration deadline is now November 16.

Last date of payments is November 17.

Correction window closes on November 19.

Admit cards will be released from December 1 to 5.

The revised exam date is now December 10.

