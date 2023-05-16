The Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) reportedly searched the school, but nothing was discovered. | Representative Image

New Delhi: On Tuesday, another school in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar locality got a bomb threat via email. The bomb threat was received at Amrita School in the early hours of the morning, at 6:33 am, as per media reports. The school was reportedly evacuated and the buildings on the premises were checked, but nothing suspicious has been found thus far.

As soon as they received word of the bomb threat, a team of Delhi Police officers and other officials descended on the school grounds. The Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) reportedly searched the school, but nothing was discovered.

"The school has been thoroughly checked through BDT (Bomb Disposal Team) and nothing has been found," said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi.

This is the second such incident to happen within a month as earlier, on May 12, a bomb threat was received at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, which turned out to be a hoax after the police found nothing "suspicious".

"Police had checked the computer system/mail of school, wherein it was found the said mail was received on Thursday around at 6:17 p.m. From the technical investigation, we came to know that the said email address belongs to a student, who denied sending the mail," said the official.

(With inputs from PTI)