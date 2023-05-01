Delhi Public School bomb hoax: Teen who sent fake threat email reveals reason behind doing so, says 'did it only for FUN'

On April 26, the Delhi Public School located at the Mathura Road in New Delhi received a bomb threat email that left staff, students and parents in panic. No sooner local authorities rushed to the spot to take necessary actions for safety. However, police stated that the case was a hoax and identified the person behind it.

A boy aged sixteen was identified to be have sent the fake email that hinted at the school being under bomb threat. A case was registered in connection with the incident under the IT Act and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code to trace the source and the identity of the person who sent the email, PTI reported.

The boy being a minor wasn't apprehended but sent to a counselling session, reported India Today, where it was noted by the police that he revealed of creating the false scene "only for fun."

The Delhi Public School administration were notified with an email on the official ID that claimed a bomb planted in the educational institute. The message was sent on April 25 and warned the concerned that the so-called bomb would be activated at 9 am on April 26.

Police officials who reached the spot searched for any suspicious object but couldn't find any. Hence the situation was said to be normal.

"There is no threat as no suspicious object found on the school premises yet. The situation is normal. Bomb Disposal Squad, Dog squad and SWAT team sanitising the school buildings," DCP South East, Rajesh Deo told media earlier.