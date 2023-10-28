Not Just US, UK, New Study Reveals Most Popular Countries For Indian Students

Representational image | Photo: Pixabay

A recent study by OneStep Global-University Living report revealed that over 8.5 lakh Indian students have opted to study abroad in 2023 in just four countries alone. Apart from the traditional destinations of United States and United Kingdom, Canada and Australia account for more than half of the Indian students, who spend around $34 billion.

European, Asian countries remain popular

The report further revealed that apart from these four nations, many other Asian and European countries have also become popular among Indian students, namely Germany, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Russia, Singapore, France, and New Zealand.

These states send the most students abroad

Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi/NCR, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have emerged as the states and territories seeing most number of residents flying abroad for education. Punjab (12.5 percent), Andhra Pradesh/Telangana (12.5 percent), Maharashtra (12.5 percent), Gujarat (8 percent), Delhi/NCR (8 percent), Tamil Nadu (8 percent), Karnataka (6 percent) and other states and union territories accounting for 33 percent.

Billions of dollars spent on education abroad by Indians

The study has also broken down important statistics with regards to the contribution of Indian students to the economy of its four major study destination choices. While students from India contribute $12.4 billion to US economy, in Canada Indian students spend around $11.7 billion particularly on academic fees, accommodation and other expenses.

The estimated $5.9 billion spent on Indian students (about 1.32 lakh) in the UK can be divided into three categories: $3.4 billion for tuition and fees, $1.3 billion for housing, and $1.2 billion for other living expenditures.

An estimated $3.9 billion is generated by the approximately 76,500 Indian students enrolled in Australian universities. Of this amount, $1.68 billion is devoted to tuition, $0.99 billion to housing, and $1.22 billion to other living expenditures.

According to the current projections put out by the firm, it is expected that 20 lakh students from India will study abroad by 2025 with the total expenditure touching $70 billion.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)