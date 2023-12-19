'Not A Single Institute In The Country Among Top 50 In World', Says President Murmu At IIT Kharagpur Convocation:

President of India Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed displeasure over the fact that none of the Indian institutions made it to the global top 50 educational institutions, and asked the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to make efforts to be there.

Addressing the 69th convocation of the IIT Kharagpur on Monday, the President said as the first premier technology institution of the country, it should take upon itself to make the 21st century India’s century. “Being the oldest IIT in the country, IIT Kharagpur should now make efforts to be among the top 50 educational institutes of the world. Although the race for ranking is not more important than good education, good ranking not only attracts new students and good faculty but also increases the respect of the country”, Murmu said.

Lauding the Central Government’s policy of internationalisation and globalisation of the IITs, Murmu said that this will not only help in establishing IIT Kharagpur at the international level but will also be a big step towards giving global recognition to the Indian education system.

Murmu hailed the IITs as incubation centres of talent and technology. She stated that IIT Kharagpur has the distinction of being the first IIT and it has nurtured great talents in its journey of almost 73 years and its contribution to the development of the country is unmatched.

The President awarded degrees to 3,205 students, around one-fifth of them being women– a point she highlighted in her speech. “It has been found that today about 21% of those receiving degrees are girls and that too I believe in science and technology. Greater participation of women in the field also will lead to a healthy and prosperous society”, she said.

The President emphasised using technology for promoting social justice and equity, and not to widen the gap in the society. She highlighted the use of digital payment systems as an example of how technology can simplify the lives of the common people.

Murmu also said that India is setting new standards and emerging as a world power, and it’s looking forward to finding solutions to the challenges the world is facing in the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. She claimed that the golden age would come only through technology.

According to the President, computerisation, solar energy, genomics and large language models are some of the experiments that have the potential to bring significant changes in social life.

She highlighted the role played by technology in healthcare and in improving the living standards of the people. She urged all to develop a growth-oriented, futuristic and curious mindset.

The President said that the IIT graduates should have a feeling of gratitude towards the nation and society and expressed confidence that they will be able to give a better and safer future to the country and the world.