 From Haryana To Abu Dhabi: IIT Delhi's Expansion Plans Unveiled
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFrom Haryana To Abu Dhabi: IIT Delhi's Expansion Plans Unveiled

From Haryana To Abu Dhabi: IIT Delhi's Expansion Plans Unveiled

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Subhas Sarkar, has confirmed the phased execution of the campus expansion project in Haryana's Jhajjar and Sonepat.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
IIT Delhi | Photo: Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D), is actively expanding its presence with a multi-faceted approach. Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Subhas Sarkar, has confirmed the phased execution of the campus expansion project in Haryana's Jhajjar and Sonepat.

The existing IIT Delhi (Sonipat) campus boasts fully operational facilities such as the IIT Delhi Technopark (I-TEC) and the Central Research Facility (CRF). Moreover, a cutting-edge High Capacity Computing (HPC) facility for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is in progress, aligned with the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

Expanding Global Footprint

Simultaneously, IIT Delhi's director, Rangan Banerjee, previously announced the establishment of two new campuses in Haryana's Jhajjar and Sonipat. The estimated cost for the Sonipat project is Rs 59.73 crore. Notably, the Jhajjar campus is poised to be a pioneering institute focusing on Patient-Specific Drug Development for Cancer Treatment, reflecting a distinctive and innovative academic initiative.

Expanding its global footprint, IIT Delhi is also making strides in establishing a campus in Abu Dhabi, a development anticipated to be fully functional by 2024. This comprehensive expansion strategy underscores IIT Delhi's commitment to advancing academic excellence, research infrastructure, and global collaboration.

Read Also
Students From SC Communities Forced To Clean Septic Tank At Karnataka School
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IKS Wiki: India Launches State-Sponsored Online Repository for Traditional Knowledge and Culture

IKS Wiki: India Launches State-Sponsored Online Repository for Traditional Knowledge and Culture

SoBo’s Premier All-Boys School—Campion—Mulls Transition to Co-ed

SoBo’s Premier All-Boys School—Campion—Mulls Transition to Co-ed

JNU Implements Controversial Code of Conduct Sparking Student Outcry

JNU Implements Controversial Code of Conduct Sparking Student Outcry

From Haryana To Abu Dhabi: IIT Delhi's Expansion Plans Unveiled

From Haryana To Abu Dhabi: IIT Delhi's Expansion Plans Unveiled

SFI Intensifies Anti-Governor Campaign In Kerala

SFI Intensifies Anti-Governor Campaign In Kerala