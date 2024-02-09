North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply Now Before Deadline

Pixabay (Representational)

North Western Railway is set to close the registration process for Apprentice posts on February 10, 2024. With just one day left, interested candidates are urged to apply before the deadline passes. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1646 vacant positions within the organization, offering a significant opportunity for aspiring candidates to kickstart their careers in the railway sector.

Age and Education Criteria:

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent under the 10+2 examination system.

Age Limit: Applicants should fall within the age bracket of 15 to 24 years.

How to Apply:

Applying for the North Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 is a straightforward process. Here's a step-by-step guide:

Access the official website of RRC Jaipur at rrcjaipur.in.

Click on the 01/2024 notice link available on the homepage.

A new page will open, prompting candidates to register themselves.

After registration, log in to your account using the provided credentials.

Complete the application form with accurate details.

The application fee is ₹100/- for all candidates except for SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Women candidates, who are exempted from payment. Payment should be made through Debit/Credit Card.

After filling the form and making the payment, click on the submit button.

Download a copy of the submitted application form and keep it safe for future reference.

Fee Details:

Application Fee: ₹100/- for all candidates.

Exemption: SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

For additional details related to the recruitment process, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NWR.