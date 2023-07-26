Noida Schools Closed Today Due to Heavy Rain; 2 Day Holiday In Telangana

Noida Schools Closed | Representative Image

Noida: The district administration in Noida has ordered all schools to remain closed due to the heavy rainfalls in the region. The holiday is declared for all classes in the city schools today, July 26. Due to heavy rains and in view of the increasing water level of Yamuna river, the Noida district authorities earlier announced the closure of schools for Classes 1 to 12 on July 14.

India Meteorological Department's (IMD) recently issued an orange alert in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra and informed that heavy rainfall may return to northern parts of India from July 25.

The officials took the decision to close Noida schools today as the region has been receiving continuous rainfall since Tuesday.

The directorate of school education, Telangana and Hyderabad announced that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed state education minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday (July 26 and 27) for all educational institutions, both private and government, in the state in view of the incessant heavy rains. “Immediate orders are to be issued in this regard,” the order read.

Hyderabad, Telangana | In view of the incessant heavy rains in the state, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday (July 26th & 27th) for all educational institutions in the state. Immediate orders are to be… pic.twitter.com/QX7WtQN4Kt — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

According to IMD, moderate to heavy rain is expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh. The weather agency has issued a red alert in Maharashtra and Gujarat and orange alert in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Goa, and Kerala.

