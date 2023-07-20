 Due to the heavy rainfall, the Telangana Government Has Announced School Holidays For Today And Tomorrow
PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Godavari is flowing at 40 feet at 9 am on Thursday even as 8,05,158 cusecs of water is being released downstream, an official release said. | Representative Image

Heavy rains continue to lash Telangana for the third day prompting the state government to declare holidays for schools on Thursday and Friday. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy put out a tweet regarding the closure of schools for the two days.

"Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday," the Minister said on her Twitter handle.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) website, heavy to very heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts of Telangana today.

In the wake of the fast-rising Godavari river water levels at Bhadrachalam, District Collector Priyanka Ala alerted the government machinery to be on high alert.

Godavari is flowing at 40 feet at 9 am on Thursday even as 8,05,158 cusecs of water is being released downstream, an official release said.

