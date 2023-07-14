Andhra, Telangana Ministers Get Into A War Of Words Over Education System

(Left)Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Bosta Satyanarayana (Right) Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud | Twitter

A heated war of words has erupted between the Education Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, bringing rivalry over their respective education systems. The clash began in the aftermath of a paper leak scandal involving the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), with the Andhra Education Minister openly criticizing Telangana's education policies.

During an event, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Bosta Satyanarayana expressed his strong discontentment with comparing his state's education policy to that of Telangana. He highlighted the recent scams and subsequent arrests that have tarnished Telangana's reputation. Satyanarayana also condemned the Telangana government's inability to transfer teachers from government-run schools, which was halted by a court order earlier this year.

Telangana Minister hurls back criticism

In a swift response, Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud fired back, accusing the Andhra minister of insulting Telangana's education system and its students. Goud seized the opportunity to criticize the alleged lack of development in Andhra Pradesh. He further claimed that there exists a situation where competitive exam candidates are unable to answer questions about the capital of Andhra Pradesh, implying a supposed deficiency in education.

The verbal sparring between the ministers reflects the deep-rooted rivalry and competition between the two states. Goud even proposed conducting competitive exams between students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to determine which state produces more talented individuals.

This war of words not only highlights the tensions between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but also sheds light on the importance placed on education as a benchmark for development and regional pride.

