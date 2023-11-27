Noida Police Arrests Amity University Students In Drug Peddling Case

Providing further information he added, "Supply of drugs to PG students busted in many hostels including Noida's Amity University and Asian Law College." | Twitter @SachinGuptaUP

In a shocking revelation from the Amity University in Noida, the Police have caught a racket of drug peddlers that used to sell drugs to hostel students in the varsity.

As per the reports, the cops have arrested 8 accused in the case and seized drugs in a large quantity.

According to the DCP Noida, the gang leader, Akshay Kumar's wife is in Taiwan and used to supply Ganja (Hash) from there. Another accused Narendra supplied indigenous ganja from Rajasthan and sell it to University students.

The DCP further revealed that the police had been receiving complaints for a very long time.

Sachin Gupta on X writes "Noida Police has caught a racket which used to supply drugs to the hostels of students of famous universities. 8 accused are arrested. various types of drugs have been found."

According to the ADCP Shakti Awasthi, 15 kg 140 grams of illegal ganja (from Shillong and Udaipur), 30 grams of cocaine, 20 grams approx. of MDMA (pills), 150 grams of charas, and 65 grams of exotic ganja have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

ADCP further said that all the arrested accused are from Amity University. Sagar is a second-year MBA student, Aditya, a 4th year BA LLB student, Darshan, a 3rd year BA LLB student and Apoorva Saxena is a 2nd year MBA student at the varsity.

Use of Social media to Peddle drugs

The police said that these students used social media platforms like Snapchat, Telegram and WhatsApp to supply drugs to the students of Amity University as well as other educational institutions of Noida.