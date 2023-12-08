Noida: 32 Coaching Centers To Shut Down Due To Lack Of Proper Licensing

Representative Photo

The Gautam Budh Nagar District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) issued orders closing coaching institutes in the district after they failed to provide their registration documents. According to the rules of the UP Coaching Regulation Act, the documents in question must be produced.

As reported by TOI, the education department initiated an examination of the registration records of various coaching firms in the district in March of this year.

Numerous coaching facilities disregarded official notification

This action was conducted months after the government sent notices to the coaching centers requesting that they register under the Act, but they did not. In June, the agency sent letters to 54 coaching institutions in Noida and Greater Noida, but only 20 responded.

According to DIoS Dharamveer Singh, as quoted by TOI, despite numerous notices being issued to the institutions, they failed to respond. “It is a matter of safety and security for the students. To run any coaching institute, the registration must be done with the district administration,” he added. A survey of coaching institutes in Noida and Greater Noida was conducted by 12 teams that were constituted by the department on November 9.

Coaching institutions with fewer students have to pay registration cost

As to the DIOS, coaching institutions that have fewer than fifty students are required to pay a registration cost of Rs 10,000, whilst those that have more than fifty students are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 25,000. At several of these coaching centers, there are more than 200 students enrolled. Officials have pushed the owners of these venues to return the students' advance money. On the other hand, no formal direction has been made in this respect.

Registration under the UP Coaching Regulation Act became obligatory after a Delhi coaching facility caught fire on June 15, injuring multiple students.