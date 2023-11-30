Kota Suicide: Government Sends Notice To Coaching Center, Says The Institute Has Breached Official Order 

The NEET student who hailed from West Bengal committed suicide on Monday | IANS

The district administration of Kota has summoned the coaching center and demanded an explanation within three days for neglecting to notify the authorities that the 20-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) candidate, who committed suicide on Monday, was experiencing severe depression and receiving counseling from the institute, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The notice

Kota collector Mahaveer Prasad Meena sent a notice to Motion Coaching Institute on Tuesday night, stating that the educational facility had disregarded a recent directive from the Rajasthan government, which required institutions to notify the administration of any students experiencing severe depression. This was done to enable authorities to take appropriate action and prevent the increasing number of suicides, which has been a source of concern for the coaching hub this year.

The district collector discovered that the institute knew the student was seriously depressed even prior to his November 12 counseling session, and it noted this in its notice to the institute. “Given that you (the Motion authority) failed to notify us of the student's condition, the district administration was unable to schedule any further medical intervention or therapy sessions with a licensed psychiatrist from the government hospital," the notice read.

It continued, saying, "We discovered that the student had been attending your institute's counseling sessions for a considerable amount of time due to his serious depression issue. Nevertheless, since you failed to report to us, the administration was unable to speak with his parents.”

The district collector also claimed that the institute showed "sheer negligence in both non-compliance with government orders and boosting the morale of the student body." She said, "Therefore, provide your explanation on the matter within three days."

Parents were also not aware

An inquiry, according to a senior police officer, showed that the student's parents were not aware of his counseling at the institute. Police learned from talking to the deceased's parents that they were also unaware of his counseling, which had been ongoing for more than a month. The student hasn't attended classes much in the last month, and the coaching center neglected to notify the district administration of this, according to the officer.

The incident

The NEET student who hailed from West Bengal committed suicide on Monday at his Dadabari, Waqf Nagar, rental home. He had been living there since July of last year. According to the police, no suicide note was found at the location.